Serbia Interested in Participating in Nuclear Power Plant Construction - President Vucic

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Serbia is interested in participating in the construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP) in the Balkan region, which is a trend in the global energy sector, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.

The Serbian leader said in November that Belgrade offered its participation in the amount of 15 percent in the construction of the Paks II NPP in Hungary.

"Everyone is dealing with nuclear power plants, imagine if we started building them, what they would tell us! They would show us a film about Chernobyl, and now everyone is building them, in France 72 percent of electric power comes from nuclear power plants," Vucic said on Happy tv.