UrduPoint.com

Serbia Interested In Participating In Nuclear Power Plant Construction - President Vucic

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 04:30 AM

Serbia Interested in Participating in Nuclear Power Plant Construction - President Vucic

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Serbia is interested in participating in the construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP) in the Balkan region, which is a trend in the global energy sector, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.

The Serbian leader said in November that Belgrade offered its participation in the amount of 15 percent in the construction of the Paks II NPP in Hungary.

"Everyone is dealing with nuclear power plants, imagine if we started building them, what they would tell us! They would show us a film about Chernobyl, and now everyone is building them, in France 72 percent of electric power comes from nuclear power plants," Vucic said on Happy tv.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Nuclear France Belgrade Chernobyl Serbia Hungary November TV From

Recent Stories

Mass arbitrary arrests target Tigrayans in Ethiopi ..

Mass arbitrary arrests target Tigrayans in Ethiopian capital, says UN rights off ..

4 hours ago
 Malaysian Airman Dead, Another Injured in Military ..

Malaysian Airman Dead, Another Injured in Military Jet Crash

4 hours ago
 US Pursuing Policy of Using Space for Military Ope ..

US Pursuing Policy of Using Space for Military Operations - Russian Foreign Mini ..

4 hours ago
 German Court Rejects Environmentalists' Lawsuit Ag ..

German Court Rejects Environmentalists' Lawsuit Against Nord Stream 2

4 hours ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Calls for Creation of Mec ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls for Creation of Mechanism to Prevent Arms Race in ..

4 hours ago
 US Special Envoy to Visit Saudi Arabia, Bahrain Tu ..

US Special Envoy to Visit Saudi Arabia, Bahrain Tuesday for Talks on Yemen - Sta ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.