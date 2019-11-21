UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbia Investigates Video Of 'Russian Spy' Cash Hand-off

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 05:29 PM

Serbia investigates video of 'Russian spy' cash hand-off

Belgrade was on Thursday investigating a video that purports to show a Russian agent providing cash to an unidentified man in Serbia, triggering alarm in the Balkan state

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Belgrade was on Thursday investigating a video that purports to show a Russian agent providing cash to an unidentified man in Serbia, triggering alarm in the Balkan state.

A Serbian intelligence official confirmed late Wednesday that the video is authentic and identified the Russian agent as Georgy Kleban.

The clip, whose origins are still unconfirmed, shows the Russian meeting in a car park with a man who local media have portrayed as a Serbian intelligence officer.

During the encounter the Russian hands the man a plastic bag. Later the Serb, whose face is blurred, is seen inside his car counting money from an envelope that was in the bag.

"Our services, both civilian and military, are intensely engaged in establishing all the circumstances related to this event," Relja Zeljski, the chief of Serbian intelligence's analytical section, told state-run RTS.

On Thursday President Aleksandar Vucic convened a meeting with the National Security Council over the affair. He is due to visit Moscow on December 4.

Western countries frequently accuse Russia of meddling in the Western Balkans, a corner of Europe that lies outside of the EU.

Russia rejects the allegations and in turn accuses Brussels and Washington, who have sought to bring the region into the NATO sphere to Moscow's chagrin.

Serbia, which aspires to join the EU, remains one of Russia's strongest allies in the Balkans, with the two countries enjoying a warm cultural bond over their shared Orthodox Christian faith.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Europe Washington Visit Car Brussels Man Belgrade Serbia Russian Trading System Stock Exchange Money December Christian Media Event All From

Recent Stories

NAB arrests Ijaz Haroon over corruption of Rs 144m ..

2 minutes ago

OIC Calls for Strengthening Intra-OIC Cooperation ..

10 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General receives credentials of Mala ..

10 minutes ago

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Chairman of the ..

10 minutes ago

Putin, Azerbaijani First Vice President to Hold Me ..

46 seconds ago

Israeli President Gives Knesset Three Weeks to For ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.