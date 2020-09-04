UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbia, Kosovo Expected To Sign Pact At White House

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 10:28 PM

Serbia, Kosovo expected to sign pact at White House

Serbia and Kosovo are expected to sign an agreement on opening economic relations at the White House Friday, giving President Donald Trump the opportunity to claim a new diplomatic victory for his administration

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Serbia and Kosovo are expected to sign an agreement on opening economic relations at the White House Friday, giving President Donald Trump the opportunity to claim a new diplomatic victory for his administration.

Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic are scheduled to sign the pact at 11:00 am (1500 GMT) with Trump in attendance after a day of negotiations in Washington on Thursday, according to the White House.

The agreement is expected to be limited to the normalization of some economic ties, including possibly opening up road, rail and air links between the former Balkan war foes.

Although the European Union has been trying without success for nearly a decade to thaw a bitter relationship between Serbia and its former territory, which declared independence in 2008, an effort focused on business and commerce was launched more recently by US officials.

But Serbia made clear during the talks that they would not go as far as recognizing Kosovo as a fully-fledged state.

White House National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said late Thursday that the two sides had "made real progress today." "Economic normalization means jobs for young people," he said.

Hoti said Thursday they had made "great progress" on improving economic cooperation.

Vucic insisted that he would not accept anything that included recognizing Kosovo.

"We thought it should not be in a document about economic normalization, that we couldn't accept it. People from the Trump cabinet listened (to) what we had to say, they were fair and I believe that in other documents that article is no longer there," he said.

The two countries remain bitter over a bloody war fought two decades ago, in which 13,000 died.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Washington White House European Union Trump Road Died Young Progress Independence Serbia Commerce From Cabinet Agreement Jobs

Recent Stories

Amman to rejoin Emirates network from 8 September

46 minutes ago

UAE flies second batch of medical aid to Syria in ..

2 hours ago

Anniversary of Capt Muammad Iqbal Shaheed (HJ) to ..

3 minutes ago

17 to stand trial over 'yellow vest' rampage at Ar ..

3 minutes ago

Inspectors gain access to one of two Iran sites: I ..

3 minutes ago

China Says US Prioritizes National Interests Over ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.