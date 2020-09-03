Serbia, Kosovo Leaders 'Making Progress' in Talks on Economy at White House - US Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo are making progress on economic issues on the first day of their two-day summit at the White House, US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said in a statement on Thursday.

"The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo are already making progress," O'Brien said. "Our conversations this morning centered on bolstering economic ties and economic normalization. Looking forward to further discussion this afternoon."