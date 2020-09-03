UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbia, Kosovo Leaders 'Making Progress' In Talks On Economy At White House - US Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 10:31 PM

Serbia, Kosovo Leaders 'Making Progress' in Talks on Economy at White House - US Official

The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo are making progress on economic issues on the first day of their two-day summit at the White House, US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo are making progress on economic issues on the first day of their two-day summit at the White House, US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said in a statement on Thursday.

"The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo are already making progress," O'Brien said. "Our conversations this morning centered on bolstering economic ties and economic normalization. Looking forward to further discussion this afternoon."

Related Topics

White House Progress Serbia

Recent Stories

Serbia, Kosovo Leaders Discussing Trade, Projects ..

4 minutes ago

Head of German Nord Stream 2-Hosting Land Speaks A ..

4 minutes ago

Commissioner Karachi appoints AC-I as Inquiry Offi ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan, China working to finalize date of Presid ..

4 minutes ago

Two die, three injured in Keamari fire incident: D ..

9 minutes ago

Tikhanovskaya Will Participate in UNSC Meeting on ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.