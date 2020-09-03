Serbia, Kosovo Leaders 'Making Progress' in Talks on Economy at White House - NSC

The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo are making progress on economic issues on the first day of their two-day summit at the White House, US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo are making progress on economic issues on the first day of their two-day summit at the White House, US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said in a statement on Thursday.

"The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo are already making progress," O'Brien said. "Our conversations this morning centered on bolstering economic ties and economic normalization. Looking forward to further discussion this afternoon."

Serbia's Labor and Employment Minister Zoran Djordjevic told Sputnik that the economic talks would include infrastructure projects and the free flow of goods, capital and people. The minister said this week's meetings represent a step forward, especially if agreements are reached, and more could be held in the future.

Djordjevic mentioned that Serbia will not discuss during the summit the issue of territories because such talks require the participation of the United Nations, Russia and the European Union.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, nearly a decade after a US-led military campaign against the then SR Yugoslavia - comprised of Serbia and Montenegro - was undertaken after Belgrade tried to quell an Albanian separatist uprising led by the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) terrorist organization.

Kosovo has since experienced ethnic cleansing of its non-Albanian population - including Serbs, Macedonians and others - and has become a one of the world's leading organized crime hubs. Moreover, the Kosovo Albanians have aided the overall Albanian territorial designs on neighboring Macedonia and Montenegro for the creation of "Greater Albania."

Serbia considers Kosovo and Metohia to be its territory - a fact recognized by United Nations Resolution 1244 - and refuses to recognize Kosovo's statehood.