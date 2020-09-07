Serbia, Kosovo leaders meet for talks in Brussels

The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo resumed talks in Brussels on Monday aimed at normalising their relations, days after a much-heralded meeting in Washington

President Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti were to meet for a second round of EU-brokered face-to-face talks as they seek to resolve disputes two decades after clashing in war.

Monday's meeting follows a weekend of technical talks between the two sides and a high-profile summit at the White House where Vucic and Hoti signed statements committing to measures to improve economic relations.