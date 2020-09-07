UrduPoint.com
Serbia, Kosovo Leaders Meet For Talks In Brussels

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

Brussels (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo resumed talks in Brussels on Monday aimed at normalising their relations, days after a much-heralded meeting in Washington.

President Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti were to meet for a second round of EU-brokered face-to-face talks as they seek to resolve disputes two decades after clashing in war.

Monday's meeting follows a weekend of technical talks between the two sides and a high-profile summit at the White House where Vucic and Hoti signed statements committing to measures to improve economic relations.

More Stories From World

