Serbia, Kosovo Leaders To Discuss Trade, Projects During White House Talks - Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 09:39 PM

Serbia, Kosovo Leaders to Discuss Trade, Projects During White House Talks - Minister

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti will talk about infrastructure projects, trade and free flow of goods and capital during the talks that just kicked off at the White House, Serbian Labor and Employment Minister Zoran Djordjevic told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti will talk about infrastructure projects, trade and free flow of goods and capital during the talks that just kicked off at the White House, Serbian Labor and Employment Minister Zoran Djordjevic told Sputnik.

"This time, specific projects will actually be the subject of discussion, and infrastructure projects, as well as trade and free flow of capital, goods and people, will certainly be a priority," Djordjevic said on Thursday..

