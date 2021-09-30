UrduPoint.com

Serbia, Kosovo Reached De-escalation Agreement In Brussels - EU Special Representative

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 04:31 PM

Serbia and the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo reached an agreement on de-escalation at their negotiations in Brussels, EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak announced on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Serbia and the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo reached an agreement on de-escalation at their negotiations in Brussels, EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak announced on Thursday.

"After two days of intense negotiations, an agreement on de-escalation and the way forward has just been reached," Lajcak wrote on Twitter.

