Serbia, Kosovo Reached De-escalation Agreement In Brussels - EU Special Representative
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 04:31 PM
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Serbia and the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo reached an agreement on de-escalation at their negotiations in Brussels, EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak announced on Thursday.
"After two days of intense negotiations, an agreement on de-escalation and the way forward has just been reached," Lajcak wrote on Twitter.