Serbia-Kosovo Summit at White House to Push Economic Links, Avoid Politics - US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) A meeting between leaders of Serbia and Kosovo at the White House this week will promote economic links between the Balkan nations in an attempt to bypass an intractable political dispute, a senior Trump administration official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

"Anybody who is a casual observer would realize that we're kind of stuck on political discussions and we keep kind of pounding the same issues over and over without much progress," the official said on Tuesday. "What President [Donald] Trump wanted to do was to see if a focus on economic development and job creation for young people could somehow change the dynamic of the situation."

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti are slated to meet at the White House on Thursday for talks hosted by US Special Envoy Richard Grenell, the White House said earlier.

It was unclear whether Trump would participate, the senior official said.

Kosovo unilaterally declared independence from Serbia in 2008, nearly a decade after US-led military campaign against then SR Yugoslavia - comprising of Serbia and Montenegro - after they tried to quell an Albanian separatist uprising led by the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) terrorist organization.

Serbia considers Kosovo and Metohia to be its territory - a fact recognized by United Nations Resolution 1244 - and refuses to recognize Kosovo's statehood.