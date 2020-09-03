Serbia-Kosovo Talks in US May Boost Chances of Resolving Political Issues - Labor Minister

The meeting between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti at the White House will be a step forward in resolving political issues if agreements on the economy are reached, Labor Minister Zoran Djordjevic told Sputnik on Thursday

"I think that the economy is more important at the moment, and that achieving results in this area increases the chances of a future agreement on unresolved political issues, for which President Aleksandar Vucic has the support of the Government of the Republic of Serbia," Djordjevic said.