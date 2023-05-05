Serbia leader vows to 'disarm' country after new mass shooting

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic vowed on Friday to launch a large-scale disarmament plan to remove hundreds of thousands of guns from the country following two mass shootings in less than 48 hours

The back-to-back shootings have left Serbians horrified, and Vucic has said that both registered and illegal arms will be seized in a crackdown that will be "an almost complete disarming of Serbia".

"This is an attack on our entire country and every citizen feels it," said Vucic, during a national address.

Vucic's pledge came just hours after police arrested a man suspected of killing eight people and wounding at least 14 others in the second mass shooting this week, after an overnight manhunt.

The latest incident began around midnight near Mladenovac -- about 60 kilometres (37 miles) south of the capital Belgrade -- when a 21-year-old gunman armed with an automatic weapon opened fire from a moving vehicle, according to state-run RTS television.

The shooting spree spread across three separate villages in the area.

It prompted an hours-long manhunt as police combed the woods near Belgrade, as a helicopter circled overhead using a spotlight.

"Following a wide search, police arrested U.B.," police said in a statement, using only the suspect's initials.

"He is suspected to have killed eight and injured 14 people overnight. The injured are hospitalised."The police said the man had been arrested near the central city of Kragujevac -- roughly 90 km from the scene of the attacks.

He was arrested at the home of a relative after he hijacked a taxi. The driver subsequently tipped off authorities, said Vucic.