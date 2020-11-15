Serbia Limits Eating Out, Public Entertainment Until December 1 - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) Serbia will limit the work of food outlets and entertainment places from November 17 to December 1 to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Sunday following a government meeting on the epidemiological situation in the country.

"The government has decided to ban the work of restaurants, cafes, night clubs, shopping centers and shops from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time [20:00 to 04:00 GMT]," Brnabic said, adding that the ban does not concern pharmacies, food deliveries and gas stations.

At the same time, the government does not consider yet introducing a curfew, the prime minister added.

"If necessary, we will introduce this measure, but we are not thinking about it at the moment. We know that this will be the next measure, but every forecast shows that the measures taken so far will yield results, and the number of new infections will begin to decline," Brnabic said.

So far, Serbia has confirmed more than 81,000 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 989 deaths.