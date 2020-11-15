UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbia Limits Eating Out, Public Entertainment Until December 1 - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 07:50 PM

Serbia Limits Eating Out, Public Entertainment Until December 1 - Prime Minister

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) Serbia will limit the work of food outlets and entertainment places from November 17 to December 1 to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Sunday following a government meeting on the epidemiological situation in the country.

"The government has decided to ban the work of restaurants, cafes, night clubs, shopping centers and shops from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time [20:00 to 04:00 GMT]," Brnabic said, adding that the ban does not concern pharmacies, food deliveries and gas stations.

At the same time, the government does not consider yet introducing a curfew, the prime minister added.

"If necessary, we will introduce this measure, but we are not thinking about it at the moment. We know that this will be the next measure, but every forecast shows that the measures taken so far will yield results, and the number of new infections will begin to decline," Brnabic said.

So far, Serbia has confirmed more than 81,000 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 989 deaths.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Same Serbia November December Gas Sunday From Government Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

SEDD reopens wedding, event halls with preventive ..

21 minutes ago

Tolerance was instilled by our Founding Father, sa ..

21 minutes ago

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to celebrate ..

36 minutes ago

DHA, Dubai Holding inaugurate state-of-the-art blo ..

51 minutes ago

UAE remains key advocate of global efforts in buil ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Bahraini King on death ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.