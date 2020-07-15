UrduPoint.com
Serbia Makes Masks Mandatory Outdoors Starting Friday Over COVID-19 Count Increase

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 08:02 PM

Serbia is making wearing face masks outdoors compulsory starting this Friday, the country's national emergency center said on Wednesday, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Serbia is making wearing face masks outdoors compulsory starting this Friday, the country's national emergency center said on Wednesday, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Two dozen Serbian municipalities are currently in a state of emergency over the threat of the virus.

"Wearing protective masks is also mandatory in the open space where it is impossible to maintain a distance of one and a half meter [49 feet]: for example, in lines to trade outlet, pharmacies, at bus stops and train stations.

This also concerns enclosed spaces, as has been mandatory in several cities until now," the center said in a statement, adding that the adopted measures will come into effect on Friday.

Serbia has confirmed a total of 18,983 cases, with a death toll of 418. The country is currently suffering a surge of the disease, with the last daily increase of cases being 344, along with 13 new fatalities. Last Friday, the government registered its highest COVID-19 death toll of 18.

