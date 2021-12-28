UrduPoint.com

Serbia Mulls Purchase Of France's Rafale Fighters - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 05:09 PM

Serbia Mulls Purchase of France's Rafale Fighters - Defense Minister

Serbia's air forces are considering buying Rafale fighters from France and have notified the country's president of their intention, Serbian Defense Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said on Tuesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Serbia's air forces are considering buying Rafale fighters from France and have notified the country's president of their intention, Serbian Defense Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said on Tuesday.

Earlier in December, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced a 500 million euro ($566 million) increase in the country's 1.1 billion euro defense budget in 2022 for additional equipment and weapons.

Modernizing Serbian fighter jet fleet is a costly endeavor that needs to be considered strategically, according to Stefanovic.

"The air force told the President that they are currently more inclined to buy the French-made Rafale. But after we are done with a full analysis, let's see what the army chooses," the minister told the Radio Television of Serbia.

Over the next few years, Belgrade is planning to purchase four Mi-35 and three Mi-17 helicopters, as well as two new Pantsir missile systems from Russia, two CASA C-295 Airbus Military transport aircraft, ten Airbus H145 helicopters, 18 Mistral MANPADS, Stefanovic said.

The minister also confirmed that Serbia was negotiating the price and maintenance details with Cyprus regarding the previously announced purchase of 11 used Mi-35 helicopters, though the final decision will be made by the military.

Stefanovic also welcomed the recent delivery of Russia's Kornet anti-tank missile systems, which he called a "killer weapon" for armored vehicles, and announced plans to install them on Serbian-made transporter vehicles.

Related Topics

Army Russia Budget France Vehicles Buy Belgrade Price Serbia Cyprus Euro December TV From Billion Million Weapon

Recent Stories

Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation adopts 4. ..

Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation adopts 4.5-day working week

27 minutes ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials of new Ambassador of K ..

MoFAIC receives credentials of new Ambassador of Korea

42 minutes ago
 CM striving hard to alleviate poverty, says minist ..

CM striving hard to alleviate poverty, says minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardez ..

3 minutes ago
 Queen's baton of commonwealth games handed over to ..

Queen's baton of commonwealth games handed over to CM Syed Murad Ali Shah

3 minutes ago
 King Salman Relief Centre distributes 29000 winter ..

King Salman Relief Centre distributes 29000 winter kits

3 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan trying to uplift poor: Syed Yawer Ab ..

PM Imran Khan trying to uplift poor: Syed Yawer Abass

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.