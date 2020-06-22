UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbia Must Stick To Old Allies, Boost EU Integration, Vucic Says After Election Victory

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 07:30 AM

Serbia Must Stick to Old Allies, Boost EU Integration, Vucic Says After Election Victory

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Serbia should accelerate EU integration, but at the same time, must strive not to lose its old allies, President Aleksandar Vucic announced after the victory of his own ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) in the country's parliamentary elections.

According to preliminary results, SNS secured victory in the elections with over 60 percent of the votes, followed by Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic's Socialist Party of Serbia with just over 10 percent.

In his public address at the SNA campaign headquarters in Belgrade late on Sunday, Vucic said that Serbia will have to carry out additional reforms and not be afraid to admit mistakes.

"We will have to accelerate our European trajectory," the president said, adding that "at the same time we need to keep our friends, keep all those who were with us when it was hard for us during the coronavirus and when the territorial integrity of Serbia was in jeopardy.

"

Late on Sunday, Vucic announced the victory of his own ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) in the country's parliamentary elections. The formal counting of votes was still underway.

This week, Vucic plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow during the military parade on June 24 that will mark the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. Putin plans to visit Belgrade for the opening of a new Orthodox church in October.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Germany Vladimir Putin Belgrade Same Serbia June October Sunday World War Church All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 3,379 new confirmed cases of ..

7 hours ago

Sharjah to reopen cinemas, entertainment centres, ..

8 hours ago

Ambassador of Azerbaijan thanks UAE for medical ai ..

9 hours ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi to re-open June 24

9 hours ago

Mosul has been a capital of creative industries fo ..

11 hours ago

National Ambulance uses live virtual training to r ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.