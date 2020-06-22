Serbia Must Stick to Old Allies, Boost EU Integration, Vucic Says After Election Victory

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Serbia should accelerate EU integration, but at the same time, must strive not to lose its old allies, President Aleksandar Vucic announced after the victory of his own ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) in the country's parliamentary elections.

According to preliminary results, SNS secured victory in the elections with over 60 percent of the votes, followed by Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic's Socialist Party of Serbia with just over 10 percent.

In his public address at the SNA campaign headquarters in Belgrade late on Sunday, Vucic said that Serbia will have to carry out additional reforms and not be afraid to admit mistakes.

"We will have to accelerate our European trajectory," the president said, adding that "at the same time we need to keep our friends, keep all those who were with us when it was hard for us during the coronavirus and when the territorial integrity of Serbia was in jeopardy.

"

Late on Sunday, Vucic announced the victory of his own ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) in the country's parliamentary elections. The formal counting of votes was still underway.

This week, Vucic plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow during the military parade on June 24 that will mark the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. Putin plans to visit Belgrade for the opening of a new Orthodox church in October.