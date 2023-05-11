UrduPoint.com

Serbia Neither Joining Sanctions Against Russia Nor Helping Evade Them - President

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2023 | 09:33 PM

The Serbian government has not imposed sanctions against Russia but will not help third countries to circumvent them, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The Serbian government has not imposed sanctions against Russia but will not help third countries to circumvent them, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday.

"President Vucic noted that although Serbia has not imposed sanctions against Russia, as a reliable partner, it leaves no space to be used for illegal actions, which would grant third countries circumvention of the European Union's restrictive measures," the president's office quoted him as saying.

Serbia is committed to cooperating with the EU in foreign affairs, as well as security and defense policy in complete accordance with the international law and its obligations under the Stabilization and Association Agreement with the EU, the statement added.

On Thursday, Vucic met in Belgrade with EU Sanctions Envoy David O'Sullivan, who had come to Serbia with a visit.

Previously, Vucic told Serbian media that every representative of the Western countries demands sanctions against Russia at any meeting with Serbia's leadership, regardless of the meeting's agenda.

