Serbia Not Considering NATO Membership - Foreign Minister

Serbia has no plans to join the US-led military alliance NATO, Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic told reporters on Thursday after meeting with Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Serbia has no plans to join the US-led military alliance NATO, Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic told reporters on Thursday after meeting with Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov.

"We have been cooperating within the Partnership for Peace program but our membership of NATO has never been discussed," Dacic said at a press conference.

The Serbian government has for years insisted that the Balkan nation will not be aligned with any military blocs under a 2007 parliamentary resolution.

Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said in December that the national defense strategy had been expanded to allow cooperation with the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization, on top of its existing ties with NATO.