MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The plan for the normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina, proposed by the EU, implies that they cannot represent each other on the international arena, and Serbia will not be against Kosovo's membership in international organizations, according to the plan, previously agreed upon by the sides.

"The Parties proceed on the assumption that neither of the two can represent the other in the international sphere or act on its behalf. Serbia will not object to Kosovo's membership in any international organisation," according to the document.