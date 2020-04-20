Serbia Opens New Chinese-Donated Lab With Capacity of 2,000 COVID-19 Tests Per Day

A new laboratory with the capacity to perform 2,000 coronavirus tests per day was opened on Monday at Serbia's "Fire Eye" Clinical Center with the assistance of China, the Serbian government said in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) A new laboratory with the capacity to perform 2,000 coronavirus tests per day was opened on Monday at Serbia's "Fire Eye" Clinical Center with the assistance of China, the Serbian government said in a press release.

"Prime Minister Ana Brnabic attended the opening of a new laboratory today at the Clinic of the Clinical Centre of Serbia 'Fire Eye,' with a capacity of 2,000 coronavirus tests per day," the government said.

According to the press release, the lab opening ceremony was also attended by Health Minister Zlatibor Loncar, Director of the Clinic for Infectious and Tropical Diseases Goran Stevanovic, Belgrade Mayor Zoran Radojicic, Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Chen Bo and Chinese experts based in Serbia.

Forty microbiologists will work in the new laboratory around the clock.

The second lab, which is due to open in the south-eastern Serbian city of Nis, will have a daily capacity of 1,000 tests.

"Our country is now testing between 3,000 and 3,500 people a day, and thanks to new labs in Belgrade and in Nis, which is under construction and also with the support of Chinese companies BGI and Zi Jin, those capacities to be doubled," Brnabic was quoted as saying.

She was further quoted as describing the Chinese-donated laboratories as a "state-of-the-art" and a "significant aid for Serbia in the fight against coronavirus, but also an important basis for further strengthening the Serbian health system."

With the new labs, Serbia will become the second Eastern European country with the highest number of COVID-19 tests performed per day, according to the press release.

As of Monday, Serbia has reported 6,630 cumulative coronavirus infection cases, including 125 fatalities and 870 recoveries.