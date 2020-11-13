UrduPoint.com
Serbia Planning To Toughen Anti-Coronavirus Measures Amid Surge In Contagion - Ministry

Fri 13th November 2020 | 08:15 PM

Serbian authorities are planning to introduce new measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the coming days in the light of the worsening epidemiological situation, Health Minister Zlatibor Loncar said on Friday

The Serbian parliament previously approved amendments to the law on infectious diseases.

Violations of the health authorities' instructions will now be punishable by fines, for failing to ensure proper health protection for fellow citizens.

"Since yesterday, we have had proposals for new measures, and in a day or two we will come up with a new position. This should be the common opinion of all members of the crisis center on fight against COVID-19," Loncar said as quoted by the ministerial press service.

On Wednesday, the number of new coronavirus cases per day in Serbia for the first time reached 3,536 people. To date, Serbia has confirmed 73,765 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 955.

