Serbia Preserves Memory of Russians Who Fought for Balkan Country in WWI - Ambassador

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Serbians preserve the memory of Russian soldiers who fought to defend the Balkan country during World War I, Russian Ambassador in Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said on Wednesday.

Official ceremonies marking the anniversary of the end of World War I were held in Serbia on Wednesday. Serbian parliament speaker Ivica Dacic, together with foreign diplomats, laid wreaths at the monument to Serbian soldiers at the New Cemetery in the Belgrade Fortress. Botsan-Kharchenko and Russian diplomats also honored the memory of Russian soldiers and officers who fought to defend Serbia.

"During the First World War years, over three million of our citizens died on the battlefields. Here, in Serbia, they preserve the memory of the Russian heroes who fell on the Thessaloniki front and during the defense of Belgrade," the ambassador said, as quoted by the Russian embassy.

Serbia lost approximately a third of its population during World War I. In addition, more than 9,000 Russian soldiers who took part in the defense of Belgrade from Austro-Hungarian troops died, and their remains were buried in the crypt of the Russian Glory monument at the New Cemetery.