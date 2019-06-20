UrduPoint.com
Serbia President '99% Sure' Kosovo Talks Will Be Dropped

Thu 20th June 2019 | 04:16 PM

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic said Thursday he was "99 percent" sure a Paris summit aimed at reviving talks with Kosovo would be cancelled, as the former war foes remain stuck in an acrimonious diplomatic deadlock

Belgrade and Pristina leaders were expected to meet in Paris in early July in an effort to reboot the dialogue aimed at normalising relations.

Belgrade and Pristina leaders were expected to meet in Paris in early July in an effort to reboot the dialogue aimed at normalising relations.

Twenty years after they were divided by war, the Balkan neighbours still have a tense relationship as Belgrade refuses to recognise the independence that Kosovo, a former province, unilaterally declared in 2008.

"I can say with 99 percent certainty that the Paris (meeting) will not take place," Vucic was quoted as saying by Beta news agency.

He said he expected the summit to be cancelled after Kosovo signalled that "Europeans are not the ones who should solve the Kosovo problem.

" In recent weeks Pristina leaders have been insisting on the need for involvement from the United States, their top ally, in a dialogue that so far has been mediated by Brussels.

One major roadblock to restarting negotiations has been a 100 percent tariff on Serbian exports that Pristina levied in late 2018.

Vucic refuses to talk until Kosovo lifts the tax, while Pristina says it won't lift the measure until Belgrade shows a willingness to recognise independence.

On Monday, Kosovo President Hashim Thaci said he hoped the Paris summit would be "different" than the last meeting in April organised by France and Germany in Berlin.

