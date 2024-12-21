Open Menu

Serbia President Says Will Never Give Up Under Pressure From Spreading Protests

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic said Saturday he will not back down in the face of weeks-long nationwide protests over the collapse of a train station roof that killed 15 people.

Outrage at the deaths in the northern city of Novi sad has spread across the country with teachers and both university and high-school students joining the protesters who accuse the government of corruption and inadequate oversight.

"Let me be completely honest with you. I don't really care. They can do whatever they want", Vucic said at a press conference Saturday.

"What I have learned in politics is never give up under haranguing and pressure. And I will never give up," he added.

At Saturday's press conference, Vucic promoted subsidies for flats or houses for young people in a move that many characterised as a bid to dilute the anger.

On Friday, Serbia's government announced plans to close schools early for winter holidays - a full week in advance.

But four education unions called on teachers and other staff to walk out Friday to support the protests.

University students' blockades continued across the country Saturday with high-school students joining, while many high schools announced that will not respect governments' decision to close schools early.

Participants in the street protests and the university blockades are demanding the resignation of the prime minister and the Novi Sad mayor over the disaster, and want to see those found responsible prosecuted.

A big joint protest of students and farmers is planned for Sunday afternoon in the capital Belgrade.

Fourteen people, aged between six and 74, died on November 1 when a roof collapsed after major renovation works on the station.

A 15th victim died in hospital weeks later.

