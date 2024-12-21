Serbia President Says Will Never Give Up Under Pressure From Spreading Protests
Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2024 | 10:10 PM
Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic said Saturday he will not back down in the face of weeks-long nationwide protests over the collapse of a train station roof that killed 15 people.
Outrage at the deaths in the northern city of Novi sad has spread across the country with teachers and both university and high-school students joining the protesters who accuse the government of corruption and inadequate oversight.
"Let me be completely honest with you. I don't really care. They can do whatever they want", Vucic said at a press conference Saturday.
"What I have learned in politics is never give up under haranguing and pressure. And I will never give up," he added.
At Saturday's press conference, Vucic promoted subsidies for flats or houses for young people in a move that many characterised as a bid to dilute the anger.
On Friday, Serbia's government announced plans to close schools early for winter holidays - a full week in advance.
But four education unions called on teachers and other staff to walk out Friday to support the protests.
University students' blockades continued across the country Saturday with high-school students joining, while many high schools announced that will not respect governments' decision to close schools early.
Participants in the street protests and the university blockades are demanding the resignation of the prime minister and the Novi Sad mayor over the disaster, and want to see those found responsible prosecuted.
A big joint protest of students and farmers is planned for Sunday afternoon in the capital Belgrade.
Fourteen people, aged between six and 74, died on November 1 when a roof collapsed after major renovation works on the station.
A 15th victim died in hospital weeks later.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns car-ramming in Magdeburg, Germany
Rain expected tomorrow in UAE
Pakistan Embassy Celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian Community
Move Over TikTok and Facebook: Moeen Chaudhry's Mate App Enters the Streaming Ra ..
Spain, France emerge winners at 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships in Ab ..
Youth MMA Championship 9 concludes in Dubai
Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow
Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Africa
PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING OVERSEAS DEPLOYMENT
Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris’ demands
US official’s alleged threat perception from Pakistan’s missile capabilities ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule comes to limelight
More Stories From World
-
Serbia President says will never give up under pressure from spreading protests5 minutes ago
-
US Congress passes bill to avert shutdown5 minutes ago
-
Villa beat Man City to deepen Guardiola's pain35 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League result55 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Embassy Celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian Community1 hour ago
-
At least 22 die in bus accident in southeastern Brazil2 hours ago
-
Germany says Christmas market attack toll rises to 5 dead, over 200 injured5 hours ago
-
Scholz mourns 5 killed, hundreds wounded in Christmas market attack5 hours ago
-
Heavyweight foes Usyk, Fury set for titanic rematch5 hours ago
-
Scholz visits site of deadly Christmas market attack6 hours ago
-
Yemen rebels strike Israel's Tel Aviv in pre-dawn missile attack6 hours ago
-
Tien sets-up all-American NextGen semi-final duel6 hours ago