Serbia President Vucic Says His Party Won Parliamentary Polls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic said his party had won a commanding victory in parliamentary elections Sunday, extending the populist outfit's rule in the Balkan country amid accusations of foul play by the opposition.

Official results were set to be announced late Monday but the president appeared certain of his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS)'s performance, just hours after the polls closed.

"We will have an absolute majority in parliament with 127 seats," Vucic told reporters during a press conference, saying around 76 percent of ballots had been counted.

Even though Vucic was not personally on the ballot in Sunday's parliamentary and local elections, the contest was largely been seen as a referendum on his government.

"My job was to do everything in my power to secure an absolute majority in the parliament," Vucic told reporters as he celebrated what he said was the SNS's victory.

The right-wing SNS looked poised to expand their presence in the 250-seat parliament with Sunday's results.

During the last election in 2022, the party secured just 120 seats, resulting in a coalition government.

The SNS still faced potentially hard-fought municipal races in the capital Belgrade, particularly from the loose coalition of opposition parties and candidates running under the Serbia Against Violence banner.

That movement was formed in the wake of back-to-back mass shootings earlier this year. They spurred hundreds of thousands to take to the streets in rallies that morphed into anti-government protests over several months.

The contest was not without controversy, with the opposition complaining of foul play.

"There were a lot of irregularities," said opposition leader Radomir Lazovic, citing alleged "vote buying" and "falsification of signatures".

"We may have had the dirtiest electoral process," he added.

Posts on social media also fuelled rumours that the government was allowing unregistered voters from neighbouring Bosnia to cast ballots illegally in the election.

