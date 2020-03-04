UrduPoint.com
Serbia Prioritizes National Security, Will Not Wait For EU Advice On Dealing With Migrants

Serbian authorities will not be waiting for the European Union's advice in the event of the migrant influx in the country but will be acting in the interests of national security, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday

Serbian Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said on Tuesday that there were approximately 6,000 migrants within Serbia and the security forces were ready to defend the borders if a rapid influx of migrants from Turkey occurs.

According to Vucic, there are now about 130,000 people gathered at Turkey's border with Greece.

"If there is a need to protect and save our borders, don't worry, we'll do it very, very efficiently. And this time we won't wait for an answer from the European Union, we support their actions to protect the EU borders, but we will act absolutely and exclusively in the interests of our national security," Vucic said.

The Serbian president added that the country's security forces were already taking necessary measures.

"If anyone thinks that Serbia will become a sort of parking for migrants or something like that, we will show that this will not happen. Very efficiently, clearly and unequivocally, our government agencies will not allow entry to Serbia to those who can threaten the republic's security," Vucic said.

Last week Turkey announced it would not be able to stem the flow of migrants and refugees following the recent increase in tensions in the Syrian province of Idlib, thus opening its border with the European Union to those wishing to cross it.

Within days, thousands of migrants rushed to the border with Greece and Bulgaria trying to get into Europe from there. However, the bloc's officials have insisted that the border remained open for illegal migrants from the EU side.

