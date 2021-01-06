Serbia Procures 2Mln Doses of Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Sputnik V - Moscow

The government of Serbia has signed an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to receive an additional 2 million doses of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, according to the vaccine's Twitter account

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) The government of Serbia has signed an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to receive an additional 2 million doses of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, according to the vaccine's Twitter account.

"RDIF and the Serbian government announce an agreement on a supply of 2 million doses of Sputnik V � the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine.

The mass vaccination with the Russian medicine began in Serbia today," the statement read.

The supply will be delivered by RDIF partner organizations from India, China, South Korea and other countries, according to the statement.

Serbia received the first batch of the Russian coronavirus vaccine consisting of 2,400 doses on December 30. The Serbian government authorized the use of Sputnik V without clinical trials.