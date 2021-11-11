Serbia Proposes to Participate in Amount of 15% in Construction of NPP in Hungary - Vucic

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Serbia has proposed to participate in the construction of the Paks II nuclear power plant in Hungary in the amount of 15%, President Alexander Vucic said on Thursday.

In October, the Hungarian regulator returned Russian Rosatom's construction license application for the revision.

"We offered ... to be co-owners of 15%. We are ready to pay for this, but these conversations have just begun, all of this should be completed only in 2035," Vucic told reporters.