Serbia Proposes To Participate In Amount Of 15% In Construction Of NPP In Hungary - Vucic
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 04:09 PM
Serbia has proposed to participate in the construction of the Paks II nuclear power plant in Hungary in the amount of 15%, President Alexander Vucic said on Thursday
In October, the Hungarian regulator returned Russian Rosatom's construction license application for the revision.
"We offered ... to be co-owners of 15%. We are ready to pay for this, but these conversations have just begun, all of this should be completed only in 2035," Vucic told reporters.