Serbia protesters block courts over train station tragedy

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Several Serbian opposition MPs blocked Novi Sad's prosecutor's office and courts Tuesday demanding progress in the investigation into the collapse of the city railway station in which 15 people died.

The concrete roof at the Novi sad station collapsed on November 1. Fourteen people, aged between six and 74, died at the scene and one person died in hospital on Sunday. Doctors are fighting to save the lives of two of the injured.

The collapse happened months after the completion of prolonged renovation work carried out by Chinese, Hungarian and French companies. None have commented and the disaster has stirred the anger of people across the country who see the deaths as a consequence of rampant corruption.

In the latest protest opposition lawmakers and members of Novi Sad's city assembly joined dozens of people who blocked the entrance to the prosecutor's office. Riot police were deployed in front of the building and there were some scuffles between the two groups.

"Nineteen days have passed since Novi Sad experienced the greatest tragedy in its history, and none of those responsible for the deaths of 15 people have been arrested," said former mayor Borislav Novakovic.

"At the same time, those who sought justice are now in custody," he added as he took part in Tuesday's protest.

"The prosecutor's office and the courts are not doing their job," Novakovic told reporters.

At demonstrations in Novi Sad and Belgrade, protesters demanded politicians resign as well as the prosecution of those responsible for the tragedy.

Construction Minister Goran Vesic has quit, but demonstrators have called on the prime minister and the mayor of Novi Sad to resign amid claims of corruption and lax oversight of construction projects.

"I expect more resignations tomorrow - both in the government and elsewhere, and I am confident that the competent prosecutor's office will take action as soon as possible," President Aleksandar Vucic said in an address to the nation, having already called on the government of his right-wing nationalist SNS party to take responsibility.

"No one intentionally caused the tragedy, but ignorance, incompetence, and irresponsibility do not absolve one of guilt," Vucic said.

While prosecutors have questioned more than 70 people, including the construction minister, there have been no arrests.

But several people who took part in a protest on November 5 were held by police. Among them are city councillor Misa Baculov and Goran Jesic, a former provincial government official.