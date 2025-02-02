Serbia Protesters Mark Three Months Since Deadly Roof Collapse
Novi Sad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Thousands of protesters blocked roads and occupied bridges in Serbia's Novi sad on Saturday to pressure the government three months after the fatal collapse of a train station roof in the city sparked an anti-corruption movement.
The demonstration was the latest in a series of mass protests to rock the Balkan country in the wake of the roof cave-in that killed 15 people in the northern Serbian city in November.
The university student-led movement has put increasing pressure on the government, spurring the resignation of several high-ranking officials, including that of Prime Minister Milos Vucevic earlier this week.
The premier's resignation came after a 24-hour blockade at a major traffic intersection in the capital Belgrade.
It was preceded days before by a general strike that saw schools and small businesses close across the country.
The collapse of the station roof in Novi Sad followed extensive renovations to the building.
The accident fuelled long-standing anger in Serbia over corruption and the alleged lack of oversight in construction projects.
"There is no turning back, no fear, and we will not give up," Jelena Vuksanovic, a philosophy student in Novi Sad, told AFP as protesters converged on downtown for the hours-long rally.
Ahead of the demonstration, traffic entering Novi Sad remained heavily congested, with a long line waiting to pass through tolls to reach the city.
As the protest kicked off, thousands marched through Novi Sad's streets waving flags and signs as they chanted anti-corruption slogans, while blocking roads and occupying the city's three main bridges.
The demonstrators later converged on the largest of the three crossings, Freedom Bridge, where the protesters planned to spend the night and block until Sunday.
Farmers on tractors joined the protest along with residents of Novi Sad, with some setting up food stands to provide meals for demonstrators, while boats flying the Serbia flag sailed along the Danube River cutting through the city.
"I don't think anything like this has ever happened in Novi Sad before. And I am certain that Gen Z will bring change because I believe in all these young people," said law student Nedeljka Mijanovic.
