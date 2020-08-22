UrduPoint.com
Serbia Quiet On Fence Building Near Border

Muhammad Irfan 44 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 06:56 PM

Serbia's government has declined to comment on the construction of a fence that was ongoing Saturday near its border with North Macedonia, a common crossing point for migrants traversing the Balkan region

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Serbia's government has declined to comment on the construction of a fence that was ongoing Saturday near its border with North Macedonia, a common crossing point for migrants traversing the Balkan region.

The barrier is being erected on the southern frontier, close to an official border crossing and the Tabanovce transit camp for migrants on North Macedonia's side, according to an AFP photographer.

Images of the fence were initially published by Radio Free Europe earlier in the week, while North Macedonia's interior ministry told state media that it was set up on Serbian territory.

Belgrade has, however, has remained silent, with the interior and foreign ministries, as well as the Prime Minister's office, not responding to AFP requests for comment.

According to an order published on the finance ministry's website, which laid out conditions for crossing private property for the fence, the barrier was commissioned to "block the state border" to "prevent the spread of novel coronavirus" in case of "mass and unauthorised" crossings.

Serbia, a key transit country on the so-called Balkan route, has recently seen a fresh tide of refugees and migrants hoping to reach Western and Northern Europe.

Some 30,000 migrants and refugees registered in the country during the first half of 2020, almost three times the number during the same period last year, according to official data.

Several countries from the region, including Hungary, North Macedonia and Slovenia, built border barriers during the 2015 migrant crisis, when hundreds of thousands of people flowed through the Balkans fleeing war and poverty at home.

That route was officially shuttered in 2016, but traffic has continued -- at lower levels -- through the region.

When asked to comment, European Commission spokesperson Ana Pisonero-Hernandez noted that EU funding to help Serbia manage migration, which has amounted to 100 million Euros ($118 million) since 2015, does "not include the construction of fences."The UN refugee agency office in Serbia told AFP the country "has a sovereign right to control its borders" but also an obligation to process asylum requests.

"Serbia has been providing access to the asylum procedure to the people seeking protection in it in the past, and we have no indication that this practice will change", said communication officer Mirjana Milenkovski.

