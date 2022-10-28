Serbia Reaches Agreement With EU on Visa Policy for Some Countries - President

UrduPoint.com

October 28, 2022

Serbia has aligned itself with the EU visa policy for travelers from two countries and will agree on another country by the end of 2022, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday

On Tuesday, Serbian media reported that Belgrade decided to terminate visa-free regime with Tunisia and Burundi starting November 20.

"We have done (visa policy alignment) related to two countries, we are working for the third country. As we promised, we are going to do it for more countries, and to do everything it takes aligning and harmonizing with the European visa policy. When we say by the end of the year, it means before the end of the year, just for you to know, but this is a deadline," Vucic said at a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Von der Leyen arrived in Serbia on Friday as part of her Balkan tour. The two leaders inspected the Serbia-Bulgaria gas link and discussed Belgrade joining the EU plan for collective gas purchases with a view to reducing the dependency on Russian gas and improving the bloc's position in the global market.

Serbia was granted a EU candidate status in 2012 and has been holding negotiations on the accession since 2014. The EU has been long concerned about migrant flows to the bloc through the territory of Serbia, which has less strict entry regime than EU member states. In order to tackle the issue, the EU urged Serbia and some other membership-hopeful Balkan states to align their entry policy with that of the bloc.

