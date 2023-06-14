Belgrade is ready for an international investigation into the detention of armed members of Kosovo police on the territory of Serbia, the Serbian government's chief for Kosovo and Metohija Affairs, Petar Petkovic, said on Wednesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Belgrade is ready for an international investigation into the detention of armed members of Kosovo police on the territory of Serbia, the Serbian government's chief for Kosovo and Metohija Affairs, Petar Petkovic, said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, three individuals identified as members of the Kosovo police were reportedly detained by Serbia. Kosovo condemned Serbia's actions, saying the detention was an act of kidnapping, however, Petkovic dismissed the allegations as groundless.

"We support an international investigation, let the United Kingdom and the United States show satellite photos to prove that we did not go in there," Petkovic told a briefing, adding that Serbia's "police officers did not enter the territory of Kosovo and Metohija, did not violate any international agreements, the Kosovo police did that."

On Wednesday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic met with the ambassadors of the Quint countries, namely, the US, the UK, Germany, France and Italy, as well as the head of the EU delegation in Belgrade amid a new round of tensions in the region.

The meeting came after officers of Kosovo special police units arrested a Serb, while increasing their presence in the northern part of Kosovo. The Serbian president did not provide any comment after the meeting.

On May 29, clashes erupted after Kosovo police forcefully installed new ethnic Albanian mayors in offices in several cities in the north following municipal elections in April. The polls were boycotted by the Serbian community but declared valid despite a turnout of just 3.5%. More than 50 Serbian protesters and at least 30 NATO peacekeeping troops were injured in the clashes. The protests continue, as of this Tuesday.