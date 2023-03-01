UrduPoint.com

Serbia Ready To Discuss Kosovo Western Plan, Except For Recognition, UN Membership - Vucic

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Serbia Ready to Discuss Kosovo Western Plan, Except for Recognition, UN Membership - Vucic

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) The Serbian authorities are ready to discuss the implementation of the EU plan for a settlement in Kosovo, except for recognizing the independence of the self-proclaimed republic and its UN membership, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.

Vucic said he and Kosovo's prime minister, Albin Kurti, had failed to reach an agreement on the French-German settlement proposal at Monday's talks in Brussels.

"I state for sure, and follow my every word, that Serbia is ready to work on the implementation of many of the provisions of this plan, but we clearly voiced one big remark. I said this to both (French President Emmanuel) Macron and (German Chancellor Olaf) Scholz in Munich, and to all world leaders. The point is that there can be no talk of mutual recognition and Kosovo's accession to the UN," he told the Radio and Television of Serbia.

