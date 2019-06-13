UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbia Ready To Host Russia-US Summit - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 04:50 AM

Serbia Ready to Host Russia-US Summit - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Serbia is ready to organize a summit between Russia and the United States and to become a link in the Moscow-Washington dialogue, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic told the Russian Izvestiya newspaper on Thursday.

"We already suggested this two years ago and we will suggest this once again. I believe it is an ideal solution. Belgrade has always been a place of meeting for various political forces. That is why we are ready to organize such talks," Dacic, who is also the first deputy prime minister, said.

According to the newspaper, Dacic said Belgrade was interested in the improvement of the situation on the international arena, so it wanted to give an opportunity to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, to discuss pressing international issues and bilateral disagreements.

On Wednesday, Trump said he would meet with Putin at the G20 summit in Osaka later in June.

The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik later on the same day that Moscow had not yet received any proposals from Washington to prepare a meeting between Putin and Trump.

The two leaders previously met for a full-fledged meeting in Helsinki in July 2018.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Washington Trump Helsinki Osaka Vladimir Putin Belgrade Same United States Serbia June July 2018 From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues decree establishing Patients ..

45 minutes ago

President of Bulgaria launches World Congress of N ..

45 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces major exhibitions for n ..

45 minutes ago

Increase in salaries proof of PTI's doctors-friend ..

50 minutes ago

Sumsam Bukhari comments on Maryam Nawaz's speech

1 hour ago

Prime Minister holds 'informal discussion' with Ru ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.