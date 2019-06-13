Serbia Ready to Host Russia-US Summit - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Serbia is ready to organize a summit between Russia and the United States and to become a link in the Moscow-Washington dialogue, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic told the Russian Izvestiya newspaper on Thursday.

"We already suggested this two years ago and we will suggest this once again. I believe it is an ideal solution. Belgrade has always been a place of meeting for various political forces. That is why we are ready to organize such talks," Dacic, who is also the first deputy prime minister, said.

According to the newspaper, Dacic said Belgrade was interested in the improvement of the situation on the international arena, so it wanted to give an opportunity to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, to discuss pressing international issues and bilateral disagreements.

On Wednesday, Trump said he would meet with Putin at the G20 summit in Osaka later in June.

The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik later on the same day that Moscow had not yet received any proposals from Washington to prepare a meeting between Putin and Trump.

The two leaders previously met for a full-fledged meeting in Helsinki in July 2018.