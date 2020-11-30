Serbia Ready to Look Into Producing Sputnik V Vaccine Jointly With Russia - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Serbian government has expressed readiness to look into launching the production of coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V jointly with Russia and the first batch of the vaccine, which was developed by Russia, will arrive in Serbia by the end of this week to undergo laboratory trials, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said on Monday

Earlier in the day, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov held a video conference with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.

"According to A. Brnabic, Serbia is ready to explore the possibility of joint production of this drug.

Denis Manturov said that a batch of vaccines for laboratory research in the amount of 20 doses would arrive in Serbia by the end of this week," the Russian ministry said in a statement.

In August, Russia became the first country to register a COVID-19 vaccine, named Sputnik V. The vaccine is currently going through phase 3 trials in Russia, as well as in Belarus, the United Arab Emirates, India and Brazil. Sputnik V is 92 percent effective, based on data from the first 16,000 volunteers who have received both shots of the two-dose vaccine.