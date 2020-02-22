UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbia Received First Lot Of Pantsir-S1 Missile Systems From Russia - Defense Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 08:40 PM

Serbia Received First Lot of Pantsir-S1 Missile Systems From Russia - Defense Minister

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) The first lot of Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft artillery missile systems arrived from Russia at a military airfield in Serbia, Aleksandar Vulin, the Balkan country's defense minister, said on Saturday.

"Today, the first part of the Pantsir-S1 system has arrived at the Colonel Pilot Milenko Pavlovic Air Base in Batajnica," Vulin said.

He noted that such defensive weapons are "one of a kind in the region." They will help Serbia maintain position of military neutrality, the minister added.

Related Topics

Russia Serbia From

Recent Stories

Every child deserves the best start in life: Jawah ..

1 hour ago

US$5m Mohamed Bin Zayed International Robotics Cha ..

2 hours ago

Former AGP’s controversial remarks against SC Ju ..

3 hours ago

Kamran Akmal makes first century of PSL’s fifth ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed presides over 1st meeting of 50- ..

3 hours ago

Stage play presented at Rawalpindi Arts Council (R ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.