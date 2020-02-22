Serbia Received First Lot of Pantsir-S1 Missile Systems From Russia - Defense Minister

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) The first lot of Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft artillery missile systems arrived from Russia at a military airfield in Serbia, Aleksandar Vulin, the Balkan country's defense minister, said on Saturday.

"Today, the first part of the Pantsir-S1 system has arrived at the Colonel Pilot Milenko Pavlovic Air Base in Batajnica," Vulin said.

He noted that such defensive weapons are "one of a kind in the region." They will help Serbia maintain position of military neutrality, the minister added.