Serbia Receives 10 BRDM-2 Armored Scout Vehicles From Russia - Defense Ministry

(@imziishan)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) Serbia received ten armored reconnaissance vehicles BRDM-2 from Russia within the bilateral defense cooperation framework, the Serbian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Ten BRDM-2 armored scout vehicles with spare parts kits were delivered to Serbia. During the transportation by a Russian carrier no obstacles arose, and the equipment was delivered securely and safely, in compliance with international standards," the ministry said.

It added that the defense cooperation agreements are being implemented exactly as scheduled.

The two states have previously agreed on the deliveries of 30 BRDM-2 vehicles and 30 T-72S tanks. In 2017, Russia supplied Serbia with six MiG-29 jets.

In January, Moscow and Belgrade announced planning new contracts on defense cooperation.

In February, following the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Belgrade, three military deals were signed, reportedly for the delivery of more MiG-29 jets.