UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbia Receives 10 BRDM-2 Armored Scout Vehicles From Russia - Defense Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 14 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 05:40 PM

Serbia Receives 10 BRDM-2 Armored Scout Vehicles From Russia - Defense Ministry

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) Serbia received ten armored reconnaissance vehicles BRDM-2 from Russia within the bilateral defense cooperation framework, the Serbian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Ten BRDM-2 armored scout vehicles with spare parts kits were delivered to Serbia. During the transportation by a Russian carrier no obstacles arose, and the equipment was delivered securely and safely, in compliance with international standards," the ministry said.

It added that the defense cooperation agreements are being implemented exactly as scheduled.

The two states have previously agreed on the deliveries of 30 BRDM-2 vehicles and 30 T-72S tanks. In 2017, Russia supplied Serbia with six MiG-29 jets.

In January, Moscow and Belgrade announced planning new contracts on defense cooperation.

In February, following the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Belgrade, three military deals were signed, reportedly for the delivery of more MiG-29 jets.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Vehicles Vladimir Putin Belgrade Serbia January February 2017 From

Recent Stories

Ethiopia&#039;s top MP lauds UAE&#039;s developmen ..

25 minutes ago

Faisalabad Boy kills mother over electricity bill

38 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change to bring annual Shark W ..

56 minutes ago

Four FC personnel martyred in terrorist attack in ..

1 hour ago

Six Pakistani soldiers martyred in cross border at ..

1 hour ago

Govt takes control of Ishaq Dar’s Lahore residen ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.