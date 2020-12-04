UrduPoint.com
Serbia Receives First Batch Of Russia's Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine For Study - Vucic

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 02:40 AM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Serbia has received the first batch of Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus that will be studied by the national health bodies, President Aleksandar Vucic said.

On Monday, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said that the Serbian government had expressed readiness to look into launching the production of coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V jointly with Russia and the first batch of the vaccine would arrive in Serbia by the end of this week to undergo laboratory trials.

"The first 20 doses have arrived in Serbia where they will undergo tests in the Torlak Institute of Virology. The Security Intelligence Agency has delivered them there and our experts will test them in the upcoming days and weeks, and will say whether we can accept them or not," Vucic said on late Thursday in a televised address.

