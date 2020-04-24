Serbia Receives Medical Supplies from Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center - Military

Belgrade has received a free supply of medical personal protective equipment from the Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center (RSHC), the Interior Ministry of Serbia said in a press release on Friday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Belgrade has received a free supply of medical personal protective equipment from the Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center (RSHC), the Interior Ministry of Serbia said in a press release on Friday.

"The package included 3,000 hats, 600 goggles, 3,000 masks, 100 protective masks with a filter, 3,000 medical gowns and as many shoe protectors," the ministry said.

According to the press release, attending the handover of assistance were Serbian Deputy Zeljko Veselinovic and RSHC co-chairs, Andrey Mamchenkov of Russia and Bojan Kostic of Serbia.

The Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center is located in the southeastern city of Nis 130 miles south of the Serbian capital city of Belgrade. Its purpose is to arrange for emergency assistance to the regional countries should the need arise.