UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbia Receives Medical Supplies From Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center - Military

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 08:56 PM

Serbia Receives Medical Supplies from Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center - Military

Belgrade has received a free supply of medical personal protective equipment from the Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center (RSHC), the Interior Ministry of Serbia said in a press release on Friday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Belgrade has received a free supply of medical personal protective equipment from the Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center (RSHC), the Interior Ministry of Serbia said in a press release on Friday.

"The package included 3,000 hats, 600 goggles, 3,000 masks, 100 protective masks with a filter, 3,000 medical gowns and as many shoe protectors," the ministry said.

According to the press release, attending the handover of assistance were Serbian Deputy Zeljko Veselinovic and RSHC co-chairs, Andrey Mamchenkov of Russia and Bojan Kostic of Serbia.

The Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center is located in the southeastern city of Nis 130 miles south of the Serbian capital city of Belgrade. Its purpose is to arrange for emergency assistance to the regional countries should the need arise.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Russia Nis Belgrade Serbia From

Recent Stories

PM makes transfer and posting of top bureaucrats

2 hours ago

Union Coop donates AED1 million to ’10 million m ..

2 hours ago

DAMAC Foundation pledges AED1 million to provide 1 ..

2 hours ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announces ..

2 hours ago

UVAS tops among Pakistani universities in Times Hi ..

2 hours ago

'Dummy patients of Coronavirus’

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.