BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Serbia is proud of its close relations with Russia, which in the future will only strengthen, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Monday after he received credentials from Russia's new envoy to the Balkan country.

Earlier in the day, Vucic accepted the credentials of Russia's new ambassador to Serbia, Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko, who was appointed to the post by Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 10.

"Serbia is proud that it maintains such close relations with Russia. We will continue to strengthen our relations with Russia. [I have] accepted the newly appointed Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko's credentials," Vucic tweeted.

Following the ceremony of receiving credentials, Vucic and Botsan-Kharchenko held a closed-door meeting.�