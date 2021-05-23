UrduPoint.com
Serbia Receives Russian Tanks, Armored Vehicles From Moscow - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 04:50 PM

BELGRADE/NIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) A total of nearly 40 Russian tanks model T-72MS and armored vehicles model BRDM-2MS have arrived from Russia to Serbia on Sunday under a bilateral agreement, the Serbian Ministry of Defense told Sputnik.

"Today, Russia handed Serbia 19 T-72MS tanks and 20 BRDM-2MS armored vehicles, which, together with the equipment shipped earlier, has concluded the supply of a total of 30 tanks and 30 armored vehicles under a defense cooperation agreement," ministry spokesman Mihailo Zogovic said.

The ceremony of handover of the military vehicles took place in the southern Serbian city of Nis.

Attending the ceremony alongside other senior Russian and Serbian officials was Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin, who said that the supplied vehicles will "strengthen the combat capacity of the Serbian army and facilitate the implementation of tasks for the protection of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The Russian and Serbian forces will be holding a joint demonstration exercise with the new tanks and armored vehicles later in the day near Belgrade.

