Serbia Records No COVID-19 Deaths in 24 Hours for 1st Time Since Mar 23 - Response Center

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) No people have died of the coronavirus in Serbia within the past 24 hours, for the first time since March 23, a representative of the response center Predrag Kon said.

"Within the past 24 hours, no people have died of the coronavirus in Serbia. Each day without fatalities is a victory," Kon told reporters on late Friday.

According to the Serbian authorities, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has risen by 105 to 11,024 within the past 24 hours.

Serbia lifted the state of emergency on May 6, and most state institutions and companies have been reopened. At the same time, social distancing measures and wearing face masks remain obligatory. Public events are still banned.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 5.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 336,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.