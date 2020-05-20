Serbia Registered 100 New COVID-19 Cases Amid Eased Lockdown - Health Ministry

Serbia's coronavirus case count rose by 100 to 10,833 while the country is furthering relaxing movement restrictions, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Serbia's coronavirus case count rose by 100 to 10,833 while the country is furthering relaxing movement restrictions, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in May, Serbia lifted a state of emergency which was imposed in mid-march and allowed most businesses, including cafes and restaurants, to reopen.

The Balkan nation has also resumed commercial flights and will open its borders for citizens of neighboring countries next month.

"Over the past 24 hours, 100 new cases were registered, and the overall number of infected people reached 10,833. One patient died over the past day, and the death toll reached 235 since the start of the pandemic," the health ministry said.

At the same time, the number of recoveries reached 5,067.