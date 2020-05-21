Serbia Registered 86 New COVID-19 Cases Amid Eased Lockdown - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Serbia's coronavirus case count rose by 86 (100 yesterday) to 10,919 while the country is further relaxing movement restrictions, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in May, Serbia lifted the state of emergency which was imposed in mid-March and allowed most businesses, including cafes and restaurants, to reopen.

The Balkan nation has also resumed commercial flights and will open its borders for citizens of neighboring countries next month.

"Over the past 24 hours, 86 new cases were registered, and the overall number of infected people reached 10,919. Two patients died over the past day, and the death toll reached 237 since the start of the pandemic," the ministry said.

At the same time, the number of recoveries reached 5,370.