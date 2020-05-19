UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbia Registers 34 New Coronavirus Cases As Infection Rate Slows To Trickle - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 11:36 PM

Serbia Registers 34 New Coronavirus Cases as Infection Rate Slows to Trickle - Authorities

The Serbian Health Ministry said on Tuesday it had registered 34 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, in a continuation of the deceleration of infections as the country lifts its lockdown measures

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The Serbian Health Ministry said on Tuesday it had registered 34 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, in a continuation of the deceleration of infections as the country lifts its lockdown measures.

An additional three fatalities in that period took the death toll to 234, and the total number of cases now stands at 10,733, the ministry said in its daily update.

Belgrade suspended its state of emergency on May 6 and has since been gradually lifting the restriction measures across the country.

International flight corridors were greenlighted on Monday, while land border crossings will open on June 1.

Government buildings, commercial centers, and many cafes and restaurants are open, although social distancing recommendations are still in place.

Related Topics

May June Border Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches region’s first safe and clean ..

2 hours ago

MBRCH spent AED58 mn to support national efforts t ..

2 hours ago

UAE develops a rapid coronavirus laser testing tec ..

2 hours ago

Mars Hope Probe due to launch 15th July: Emirates ..

2 hours ago

Nine million contactless transactions completed on ..

2 hours ago

Faisalabad Development Authority one-window counte ..

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.