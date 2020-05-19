Serbia Registers 34 New Coronavirus Cases as Infection Rate Slows to Trickle - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The Serbian Health Ministry said on Tuesday it had registered 34 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, in a continuation of the deceleration of infections as the country lifts its lockdown measures.

An additional three fatalities in that period took the death toll to 234, and the total number of cases now stands at 10,733, the ministry said in its daily update.

Belgrade suspended its state of emergency on May 6 and has since been gradually lifting the restriction measures across the country.

International flight corridors were greenlighted on Monday, while land border crossings will open on June 1.

Government buildings, commercial centers, and many cafes and restaurants are open, although social distancing recommendations are still in place.