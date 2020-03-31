UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbia Registers 7 COVID-19 Deaths Over Past 24 Hours, Total Count Reaches 23 - Doctors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 10:20 PM

Serbia Registers 7 COVID-19 Deaths Over Past 24 Hours, Total Count Reaches 23 - Doctors

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Seven more people have died from the coronavirus disease in Serbia over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 23, country's medical specialists said at a briefing on Tuesday.

"Today is the most difficult day for Serbia, we have seven new deaths and 115 new infected people in a day. The total toll is 900 people," epidemiologist Goran Stevanovic said at a briefing.

On Sunday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced that on Tuesday he would propose measures to prevent the outbreak's impact on the economy but he canceled his address to people later in the day after suddenly felt sick.

The package of measures was presented by Finance Minister Sinisa Mali and Marko Cadez, the president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia.

During the address, Mali said that the Serbian government would allocate 5.1 billion euro ($5.6 billion) to support the national economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which amounted to 11 percent of the country's GDP.

Related Topics

Died Mali Serbia Chamber Euro Sunday Commerce From Government Industry Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

List of purchasing apps increased to 51: TRA

1 hour ago

UAE registers 53 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death: MoHA ..

2 hours ago

Law on strategic commodities stock complements cou ..

2 hours ago

OIC Rejects the Holding of Elections in the Occupi ..

2 hours ago

Huawei Releases Its 2019 Annual Report

2 hours ago

PCB confirms receiving Umar Akmal’s response

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.