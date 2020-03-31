Serbia Registers 7 COVID-19 Deaths Over Past 24 Hours, Total Count Reaches 23 - Doctors

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Seven more people have died from the coronavirus disease in Serbia over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 23, country's medical specialists said at a briefing on Tuesday.

"Today is the most difficult day for Serbia, we have seven new deaths and 115 new infected people in a day. The total toll is 900 people," epidemiologist Goran Stevanovic said at a briefing.

On Sunday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced that on Tuesday he would propose measures to prevent the outbreak's impact on the economy but he canceled his address to people later in the day after suddenly felt sick.

The package of measures was presented by Finance Minister Sinisa Mali and Marko Cadez, the president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia.

During the address, Mali said that the Serbian government would allocate 5.1 billion euro ($5.6 billion) to support the national economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which amounted to 11 percent of the country's GDP.