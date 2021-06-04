Serbia Registers Several Explosions at Ammo Depot, No Casualties - Authorities

A series of blasts occurred overnight Friday at a local defense facility in the city of Cacak in central Serbia, with no evidence of injuries or casualities, local authorities told the national television

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) A series of blasts occurred overnight Friday at a local defense facility in the city of Cacak in central Serbia, with no evidence of injuries or casualities, local authorities told the national television.

"Around 1:30 [23:30 GMT], the first explosions were heard in the ammunition depot. It is good that the explosions and the fire did not occur in the production workshops," Milun Todorovic, the city's mayor, said on Radio Television of Serbia.

The warehouses are located 800 meters (nearly 0.5 miles) from the gates of the enterprise called "Sloboda." People living in the surrounding area were evacuated or hid in the basements of the houses. As a result of the blasts, some windows were cracked, while the police blocked traffic near the plant for three hours following the explosions.

However, by morning, traffic was almost restored, except on the street leading to the site, where the blasts were still occuring with smoke visible.

Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin told the national television that the authorities originally considered the evacuation of the whole city, but later decided it was unnecessary. He also noted that all employees on the shift were evacuated in time, so no one was injured.

"After 24 hours from the last explosion, firefighters will be able to enter," Vulin said.

According to the television, three fire teams were deployed to the site.