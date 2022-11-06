UrduPoint.com

Serbia Rejects German-French Settlement Plan For Kosovo - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Serbia Rejects German-French Settlement Plan for Kosovo - Foreign Minister

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) Serbia has rejected a peaceful settlement plan on Kosovo and Metohija proposed by France and Germany as it implies that the breakaway province will become a UN member without a formal recognition by Belgrade, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said on Sunday.

"Its starting point is that the independence of Kosovo is already a done deal, but we do not accept that," Dacic told the Vecernje novosti newspaper.

The initiative suggested that Belgrade would get a fast-track to EU membership in exchange for Kosovo's accession to the UN, the report said.

"The conclusion of National Security Council is that this proposal is unacceptable for us and we all voted 'yes' for this conclusion... And while recognizing it or not in a formal sense, agreeing that Kosovo is a member of the UN is very difficult for us," the foreign minister said.

Tensions between Belgrade and Pristine flared up in August. The Kosovar authorities have required that local Serbs re-register their car plates, demanding that they feature the EU-standard letter code of RKS (Republic of Kosovo) instead of KM, the Serbian identifier for the disputed region of Kosovska Mitrovica on the border. The deadline for the re-registration was pushed to October 31.

On Saturday, representatives of the Kosovo Serbs decided to pull out of all structures of the self-proclaimed republic ” including the parliament, government, courts and police ” due to Pristina's decision to remove the Serbian police chief for refusing to issue written warnings to local Serbs regarding car plates. Later, Kosovo Serbs scheduled a demonstration on November 6 in the North Kosovska Mitrovica municipality.

Related Topics

Police United Nations Exchange Parliament France Car Germany Pristina Belgrade Independence Serbia August October November Border Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

8 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.