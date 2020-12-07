Serbia reports 5,809 new COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com
Serbia (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Serbia reported on Sunday 5,809 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 219,652, said the country's health ministry.

The country also reported 58 new deaths from the virus, and the total death toll in Serbia reached 1,949, according to the data published on the official website of the country's health ministry.

Mirsad Djerlek, state secretary at the health ministry, said Friday that vaccination of the general population can be expected in the first quarter of 2021, while doctors, police officers and soldiers can expect it before the end of this year.

