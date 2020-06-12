UrduPoint.com
Serbia Reports Zero New Coronavirus-Related Deaths As Lockdown Ease-off Continues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 11:21 PM

Serbia Reports Zero New Coronavirus-Related Deaths as Lockdown Ease-off Continues

Health authorities in Serbia have not registered any coronavirus-related fatalities over the past 24 hours, albeit the number of cases continues growing at the old pace as the country is in the midst of abatement of restrictions, according to an update by the Serbian Health Ministry issued on Friday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Health authorities in Serbia have not registered any coronavirus-related fatalities over the past 24 hours, albeit the number of cases continues growing at the old pace as the country is in the midst of abatement of restrictions, according to an update by the Serbian Health Ministry issued on Friday.

Since March 23, one to two people were dying from coronavirus-related causes in Serbia daily, and there were several days in late May and early June with no recorded fatalities. The number of new cases detected per one day has recently been at the level of around 70 in Serbia.

"Over the past 24 hours, no patients have died from COVID-19. The death toll since the pandemic's onset remains 252 people. We have detected 73 new cases of the coronavirus infection, which takes the cumulative toll to 12,175," the ministry said.

According to Health Minister Zlatibor Loncar's forecast earlier, the country can expect the daily growth in the number of cases to stop on July 9 or July 10.

Serbia lifted the coronavirus-related state of emergency and curfew on May 6, in place since mid-March. Social distancing is still prescribed to be obeyed, but public and private institutions, including businesses and food services, have reopened and people can now gather in groups of more than 1,000.

Air traffic relaunched on May 18, and the national flag carrier resumed regular flights on May 21. Borders with neighboring Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia and Albania were opened on June 1.

